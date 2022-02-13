First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Sells $303,000.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

