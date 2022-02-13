Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FIORF traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.05. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,403. Fiore Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.06.

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

