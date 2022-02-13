FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.09 million and $2.45 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002490 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003818 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 809,158,956 coins and its circulating supply is 474,197,680 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.