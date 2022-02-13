FIL Ltd Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

IDEX stock opened at $189.84 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

