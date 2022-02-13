FIL Ltd Grows Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 134,790 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

EWU stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

