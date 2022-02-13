FIL Ltd Cuts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $10,554,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.01, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

