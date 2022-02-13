FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 141.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,763 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $142.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

