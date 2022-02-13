Field Trip Health (FTRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Field Trip Health to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.
Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect Field Trip Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FTRP opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Field Trip Health has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $7.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Field Trip Health
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.