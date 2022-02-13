Field Trip Health (FTRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Field Trip Health to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect Field Trip Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTRP opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Field Trip Health has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

