Fathom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,070 put options on the company. This is an increase of 720% compared to the typical volume of 740 put options.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $229.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. Fathom has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTHM shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Fathom news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $101,557.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,543,558. 57.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fathom by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fathom by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fathom by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fathom by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fathom by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

