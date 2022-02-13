Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.
About Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fantex (EJMLL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Fantex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fantex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.