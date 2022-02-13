Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Issues Earnings Results

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.82.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.