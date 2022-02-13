Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,870,000 shares, an increase of 195.6% from the January 15th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Exela Technologies news, insider Mark D. Fairchild bought 32,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $39,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Transier acquired 163,600 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $199,592.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 256,600 shares of company stock valued at $314,587. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XELA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

