Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Shares Down 15.5%

Shares of Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) were down 15.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $412.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21.

Get Exactus alerts:

About Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.