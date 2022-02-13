Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Shares Down 15.5%

Shares of Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) were down 15.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $412.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21.
About Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)
