Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EVVTY stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.31. 40,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,389. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.74.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

EVVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.