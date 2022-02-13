Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Up 146.9% in January

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOJ. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 29.9% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 59,864 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOJ opened at $9.72 on Friday. Evo Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

