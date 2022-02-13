Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.0% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,691,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.