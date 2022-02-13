Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Canada Goose worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Canada Goose by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after acquiring an additional 470,935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

