Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 29.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

NYSE BPMP opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

