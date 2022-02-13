Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 8,381 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enbridge by 26.4% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enbridge by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,208,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 756,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 128.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 99,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 55,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

