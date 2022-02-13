Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islet Management LP grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 566,300 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 108,888 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 126,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.72%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.