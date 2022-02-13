Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIOV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $173.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $158.96 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.13.

