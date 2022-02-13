EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

