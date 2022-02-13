Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after buying an additional 382,005 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 957,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 451,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,816. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.