Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $215,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 155.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 23.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.88.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,012 shares of company stock worth $20,307,986. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

