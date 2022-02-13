Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $77.43 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

