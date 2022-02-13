Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $136.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,256,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 848,103 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,468,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

