Equinor ASA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,434 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 584% compared to the typical daily volume of 502 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $4,792,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

