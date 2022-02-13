EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.75

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 34988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000.

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

