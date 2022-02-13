EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $860.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $863.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $994.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $909.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,065,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,626,075. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

