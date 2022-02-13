EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $392.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $298.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.06.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

