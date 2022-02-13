EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

