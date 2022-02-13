EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,672 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of EOG Resources worth $78,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

