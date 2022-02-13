Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGLX. reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.