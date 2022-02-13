Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.52. 1,517,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,985. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $91.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

