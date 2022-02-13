Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

FRC traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.91. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

