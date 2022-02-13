Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 45,690 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 113.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,690 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,415.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.