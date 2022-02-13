Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.