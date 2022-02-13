Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $571.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $498.03 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $671.19 and its 200 day moving average is $679.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

