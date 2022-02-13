Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 400 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,429 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,177,000 after purchasing an additional 302,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,820,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92,421 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

