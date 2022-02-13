Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH opened at $145.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.08. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

