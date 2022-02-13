Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.

NETI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. Eneti has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Eneti in the fourth quarter worth $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at $6,587,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 444,444 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 516,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 211.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,979 shares during the period.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

