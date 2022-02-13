Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF traded up C$0.68 on Friday, reaching C$15.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,188. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.