Encore Wire (WIRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Wire stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.72. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encore Wire stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Encore Wire worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

