Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Raises Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$55.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.68. The company has a market cap of C$112.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.98 and a one year high of C$55.60.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

