Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $93.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTA. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 142,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,391. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

