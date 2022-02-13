Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $202.81

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $202.81 or 0.00477168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $4.20 billion and $316.22 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00193520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00065183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,725,356 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

