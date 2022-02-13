Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE:EPC opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,949,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.