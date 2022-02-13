Edgeless (EDG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $10.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 80.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00105720 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

