Ecolab (ECL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ecolab stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $180.37 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.07 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,652 shares of company stock worth $8,791,112. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ecolab stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
