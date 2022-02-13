ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.40.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.39. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.